HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson said he is open to exploring ways that the state can help St. Louis' violent crime issues.

“We're in conversation with the mayor right now to see what resources we have at the state level, and yes, I think getting the highway patrol back will be one of those things we can put on the table,” Parson said Wednesday.

It is a strategy Parson’s predecessor used. In 2017, Gov. Eric Greitens deployed Missouri Highway Patrol Officer to St. Louis-area interstates to free up local police to work in high-crime neighborhoods. Parson said he is exploring other options, including a collaboration between St. Louis City and County.

“Hopefully, the city and county can partner a little bit to relieve some city officers to get some more boots on the ground in some of those neighborhoods,” Parson said.

Parson rejected the idea of a special session to address gun violence, despite a request from Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.

“There will be time for the legislators to do their part, but right now, I think it's time to find solutions in the short term to try to curb violence up there,” Parson said.

5 On Your Side also asked Parson about Mayor Lyda Krewson’s proposal to allow St. Louis to have the ability to determine its own gun laws and require conceal carry permits.

“I think that's going to take a legislative process. I've been clear on that,” Parson said.

