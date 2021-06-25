Parts of Poplar Street, MLK bridges closed due to police investigation of deadly shooting

The Poplar Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Bridge had lanes closed in both directions due to the investigation

ST. LOUIS — The Poplar Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Bridge had lanes closed in both directions Friday night while police conducted an investigation of a deadly shooting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the investigation closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at around 9:05 Friday night.

Closures were expected to extend into both directions of I-64 at some point, and lane closures were expected to last for several hours. By around 9:45, both directions of traffic were being affected.

A spokesman for the Illinois State Police said the investigation was into a deadly shooting.

As of 11 p.m., traffic was still being impacted.