Passenger inside car fleeing from St. Louis police dies in crash

ST. LOUIS — A passenger in a car fleeing from police was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

A St. Louis police spokesman said the crash happened near the intersection of Theodosia and Arlington Avenues at around 4 p.m. The car crashed into at least one other vehicle, and the driver ran off.

A passenger from the suspect vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The police spokesman said the car was fleeing from detectives in the department's Anti-Crime Task Force at a "high rate of speed."

An Accident Reconstruction team is handling the investigation into the crash.

No other information was provided about the crash or what led up to it.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

