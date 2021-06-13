Passenger struck by gunfire from another vehicle in Jennings

A man is recovering after he was hit by gunfire Sunday.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was struck while riding in a car Sunday.

Two men were riding west on Florissant Avenue near Apricot Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside their vehicle.

One or more people fired shots at the victims. The man who was struck was a passenger in the car. The 20-year-old man was struck once. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jennings Police told 5 On Your Side detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

