ST. LOUIS — A man was in critical condition after a hit and run Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to Union Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue at 9:56 p.m., where they found a 58-year-old man who was lying in the street after a car had struck him and driven away.

He had severe injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with unstable vitals.

Police don't have any information about the suspect vehicle.

The department's accident reconstruction unit is handling the investigation.

