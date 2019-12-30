ST. LOUIS — A man was hit and injured by a car while trying to cross W. Florissant in north St. Louis Sunday evening.

Police responded at 7:54 p.m. to the 6000 block of W. Florissant near Riverview Boulevard. At this time, police believe a 41-year-old man was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him.

The driver kept going for about a block, pulled over and then ran away. Police are still searching for the driver.

Investigators do not have a description of the driver. The vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His vitals were unstable at the time, police reported.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s accident reconstruction unit responded to the scene and is handling the ongoing investigation.

