Bridge closed to traffic on Missouri side for investigation; man has not been identified

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed on the eastbound McKinley Bridge in north city just after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to St. Louis Metro police.

The suspect vehicle left the scene, police said. The victim was pronounced dead before he could be taken to the hospital. Accident reconstruction has begun investigating.

Shortly after the accident, MoDOT closed the bridge to traffic on the Missouri side.