Man struck, critically injured after Wellston hit-and-run

Police are searching for a black Ford Fiesta that has a Missouri temporary tag '57QMG' that expired in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The North County Police Cooperative is searching for a car after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Friday night.

According to Major Ron Martin, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Dive and Kienlen Avenue in the Wellston neighborhood.

An adult man was struck and seriously injured. The victim was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the department's Facebook post.

Police are searching for a black Ford Fiesta that has a Missouri temporary tag '57QMG' that expired in 2021. The car also has a right rear spare tire.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact the North County Police Cooperative Bureau of Criminal Investigations with any information at 314-428-6868 or 314-499-6090.