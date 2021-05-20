New developments in 2 St. Louis County murders give comfort to those who knew victims

"The pain will never go away," said Alex Kourbatov, a friend of Dr. Sergei Zacharev

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "I was really speechless and word spread among her docent class," said Dan Reich, the Curator and Director of Education at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum in Creve Coeur.

The sudden murder of 71-year-old Barbara Goodkin rocked many at the museum.

"It really was unbelievable," said Reich.

During the fall of 2019, Barbara Goodkin trained as a volunteer at the museum and she loved every minute of it.

"She was eager. She was immersed in the material and often asked questions that others didn't," Reich said.

Those who admired the woman, who had a huge heart and wanted to serve, cannot believe Barbara was shot and killed last Saturday night while riding down a University City street with her husband.

Stanley Goodkin was also shot in his chest.

"When you think of the loss to her family, to this community, to her circle of friends, it's really unfathomable," Reich said.

"Stanley and Barbara were fixtures here," said Terri LoRusso.

For the last 25 years, the Goodkins loved dining out at LoRusso's Restaurant in south St. Louis.

The couple even had a favorite table in the rear where they often sat.

"Such a shock to hear this awful tragedy for Barbara and Stanley. We are definitely going to miss them," said Terri LoRusso.

Well-known anesthesiologist Dr. Sergei Zacharev was shot and killed about an hour after Barbara Goodkin's tragic death.

"The grief is unimaginable. He was such a great human being and full of energy," said Zacharev's long-time friend, Alex Kourbatov.

Now, that police have arrested a South Carolina woman and as of tonight, are still looking for her apparent male accomplice, in connection with both murders, is some comfort for those who knew Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev.

"The impact that these senseless and violent murders have brought upon this community is much greater than any conviction. The pain will never go away," said Alex Kourbatov.