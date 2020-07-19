x
13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.

Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.

Investigators don't know what caused the fight and they don't have any suspects, said Dotson, who noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Peoria is home to about 110,000 people and is about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

