FLORISSANT, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a person was assaulted at a home in Florissant, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 on the 4000 block of Portland Manor.

Police initially said a man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital, but have since said that was not the case.

Police said the incident was not random and police say neighbors are not in any danger.