Person found badly injured on street in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a person was found badly injured in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
At around 5:57 a.m., St. Louis police found a “female victim” lying in the street in the area of St. Louis and Jefferson avenues. The victim was unconscious and was suffering from a serious head injury, according to a police report.
She was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition. The victim suffered a skull fracture, broken back and broken pelvis, the report stated.
Due to her condition, police have no details about the circumstances of the incident. The victim’s age has also not been released.
This is a developing story and will updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/