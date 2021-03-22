Person found badly injured on street in St. Louis

The victim suffered a skull fracture, broken back and broken pelvis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a person was found badly injured in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

At around 5:57 a.m., St. Louis police found a “female victim” lying in the street in the area of St. Louis and Jefferson avenues. The victim was unconscious and was suffering from a serious head injury, according to a police report.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition. The victim suffered a skull fracture, broken back and broken pelvis, the report stated.

Due to her condition, police have no details about the circumstances of the incident. The victim’s age has also not been released.

This is a developing story and will updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.