KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in a residential neighborhood in Kirkwood, Missouri, Thursday afternoon.

Police said a masked man pulled a gun on someone and forced them to get out of their car near the intersection of Dickson Street and Meadow Ridge Lane. Police said the person did what the man said, and the man jumped in the car and sped off.

He fled east on Interstate 44 until Kirkwood officers stopped chasing him.

A few minutes later, St. Louis police found the car and took a person into custody near the intersection of Genevieve and Theckla avenues in north St. Louis.

The investigation is ongoing.

