1 in custody after exchanging gunfire with St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — Police say no one was hurt and one suspect is in custody after a shooting and pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Jefferson Avenue and Russel Boulevard.

There was a pursuit that ended downtown near Pine Street and Memorial Drive, police say.

At least one suspect was in custody.

No one was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The Force Investigation Unit will lead the investigation. Officers with the Anti-Crime Task Force were involved in the shooting. These officers operate undercover.

