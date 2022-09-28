Person found shot to death in The Grove Wednesday afternoon, 1 in custody

St. Louis police said the person was discovered at around 2 p.m. on Manchester Avenue near South Boyle Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found shot to death in The Grove Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis police said the person was discovered at around 2 p.m. on Manchester Avenue near South Boyle Avenue. Police did not provide any other information about the incident or the victim.

Police said they took a suspect into custody.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape blocking off the area in front of a barbershop. About an hour after the shooting, police were still investigating outside the business.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

