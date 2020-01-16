ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 270 left one person hurt Wednesday night.

A St. Louis County police spokesman said the shooting happened west of Riverview. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.

The victim was in a car when the shooting happened. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

No other information about the victim was provided.

Lanes of Westbound I-270 were closed for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

