ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 270 left one person hurt Wednesday night.
A St. Louis County police spokesman said the shooting happened west of Riverview. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.
The victim was in a car when the shooting happened. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.
No other information about the victim was provided.
Lanes of Westbound I-270 were closed for the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
More local news:
RELATED: Missouri Gov. Parson pitches plan to address violent crime in State of the State address
RELATED: Eagle Days underway at Pere Marquette State Park
RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced