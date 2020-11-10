Person killed, another injured in shooting Bridgeton overnight on Saturday

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old male and a 27-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — 1 person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bridgeton, MO in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired in the parking lot of Machinist Hall at 12365 St. Charles Rock Rd. in Bridgeton, MO.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old male and a 27-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where the 29-year-old male victim was pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old woman is being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557 or the Department's anonymous tip line 314-373-3876.

Anonymous tips can also be emailed to tips@bridgetonmo.com.

An investigation is ongoing.