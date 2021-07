Police have not released much information about the shooting, but people on the scene said it was a male victim who was killed

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Larimore Park in Spanish Lake Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the park at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. People on the scene said it a male victim who was shot and killed.

No other information about the shooting was provided.