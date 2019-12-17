ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: Police originally said a man was shot, but have since said they do not believe his injuries are from gunfire

An investigation is underway after a person was injured in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Minnesota around 2:20 p.m. Police originally said the man was shot, but later said the victim's injuries were not from gunfire. Police believe the man was injured in a fall and said he is being uncooperative with officers on scene.

Police said they're still attempting to figure out what happened.

The incident happened in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

