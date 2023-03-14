Person of interest sought in death of man found outside Metro East home

The Illinois State Police are searching for Sherkia Jointer of East St. Louis.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — As Metro East authorities continue to investigate a deadly shooting, they are now asking for the public’s help in searching for a person of interest.

On March 2, a man was found shot and killed outside of a home in the 1200 block of North 49th Street in Washington Park, Ill. The Illinois State Police are now searching for the whereabouts of Sherkia Jointer, of East St. Louis in connection to the shooting.

Details about the victim’s identity or his connection to Jointer have not been released.

Anyone with information should call Zone 6 Special Agent Miller at 618-402-5979, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS), or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.