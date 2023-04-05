Person found rolled up in carpet, dead in south St. Louis Tuesday morning

Police said the man was rolled up in carpet and plastic on a parking pad in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a person was found rolled up in plastic and carpet in south St. Louis Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call for help to an area behind a home on Dunnica Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male victim dead on the parking pad of a home.

EMS workers were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police did not identify the victim or say how old he was.

The incident is being investigated by the department's homicide division as a suspicious death. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

