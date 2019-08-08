VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. – North County Police Cooperative is investigating after a person was shot Thursday morning in Velda Village Hills.

Police said a 48-year-old person was shot in the leg while working on a car and taken to a hospital.

The incident occurred in the 6900 block of Claremore Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

‘Our investigators are currently working tirelessly to identify the shooter, but at this time no persons of interest have been identified or taken into custody. Velda Village Hills is a quiet and fantastic community and we believe this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information can reach out to our agency,’ A North County Police Cooperative spokesperson said.