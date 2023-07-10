Person shot, injured by crossfire of rolling gun battle in Florissant

The post said two cars were going south on New Florissant Road when they were involved in the incident.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A person was shot in the foot and injured while inside their own home Monday morning by crossfire from a rolling gun battle, police said.

In a Facebook post, the Florissant Police Department said the incident happened at about 7 a.m. at a home on New Florissant Road.

The post said two cars were going south on New Florissant Road when they were involved in the incident.

"During the course of the incident, an unfortunate and unrelated victim, who was inside their residence at the time, was struck by gunfire," the post said. "The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-831-7000.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.