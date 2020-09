According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the shooting happened after an argument took place in front of the building.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A person was shot in the parking lot of the Sky Zone trampoline park at 17379 Edison Ave in Chesterfield, MO on Saturday evening.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the shooting occurred after two men were arguing in the parking lot.

The victim is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

RELATED STORIES: