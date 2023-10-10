St. Louis County police arrest suspect in road-rage shooting on I-44

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand in a road rage incident on Interstate 44 in southwest St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers got a report of a road rage incident on I-44 near Antire Road at 8:12 a.m. Department Public Information Officer Adrian Washington said the man was shot in the hand. The injury was not considered life-threatening, but the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Washington said county police identified a suspect and took that person into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling an investigation into a crash related to the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.