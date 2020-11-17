Person robbed by several armed suspects, shot in Central West End

According to the police report the victim was robbed and then shot in the arm near N. Euclid Avenue and Maryland Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a person was robbed and then shot in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood Monday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was robbed by several armed suspect prior to being shot in the left arm near N. Euclid Avenue and Maryland Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

The scene is near an apartment complex.

N. Euclid Avenue is closed off between Maryland Avenue and Carriage Lane while police investigate.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.