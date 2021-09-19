x
Person shot in shopping center in north St. Louis County

The St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating after a person was shot in the Buzz Westfall Plaza in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened in the plaza at around noon Sunday. The St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Buzz Westfall center is near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.

No other information about the shooting or the victim has been provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

