Driver shoots, kills passenger who stabbed him in neck on Highway W in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed after police said he stabbed the driver of a car he was in on Highway W in Lincoln County, Missouri, Wednesday evening.
According to the Lincoln County Sherrif’s office, three people were driving along Highway W, just west of Elsberry when the vehicle stopped and two passengers got out of the vehicle. When the driver tried to get out of the vehicle, one of the passengers stabbed the driver in the back of the neck. The driver and the other passenger both told police nothing happened that would have caused the man to want to stab someone.
After being stabbed, the driver grabbed a gun and shot the passenger who stabbed him, killing the passenger.
The driver who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.
