Police ask for help identifying additional persons of interest in killing of retired police captain

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the remaining persons of interest in the shooting death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn.

Dorn, 77, was killed outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry when it was looted on June 2.

Surveillance that was originally released last week shows several people ducking under the broken glass door of the pawn shop, where Dorn was working security.

Two of the people in the video have since been identified and arrested.

On Sunday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced that two men had been charged in connection with Dorn's death.

Stephan Cannon, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is held without bail.

Jimmie Robinson Jr. was also charged for his alleged role in the looting. He faces one count of first-degree burglary, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing. He's being held with a bond of $30,000 cash-only.

Eight persons of interest in the video have not yet been identified. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $45,000 for tips that lead to an arrest of the subjects responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous or receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).