Persons of interest wanted in fatal shooting at St. Louis gas station

Two people are wanted in connection to a murder at a north St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a fatal shooting at a north St. Louis gas station.

On Jan. 13 at around 6 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called to a gas station on Natural Bridge Avenue near Grand Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 30-year-old Moy'e Elkins.

On Tuesday, St. Louis police released photos of two people who are persons of interest in the fatal shooting.

St. Louis police said they believe the two individuals are also connected to a shooting at the same gas station on Jan. 10.

At around 11:15 a.m., police were called to the gas station for shots being fired. The business owner told police the victim and suspects were inside the gas station and began to argue.

As the suspects walked out the front of the gas station, one of them turned around and fired multiple shots toward the victim. The suspects and victim fled the area prior to officers arriving.

The department released the below photo from Jan. 10.

Police said the individuals possibly frequent the area of Grand and Natural Bridge.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.