ST. PETERS, Mo. — It's a case that's haunted the St. Louis area for 25 years. Who killed 9-year-old Angie Housman?



Angie's advocates believe a celebrity genealogist famous for solving cold cases could find the answer.

Angie was 9 years old when someone kidnapped and tortured her, leaving her to die in the Busch wildlife area in St. Charles County. That was in 1993. Police still haven't found her killer.

"I feel 25 years is way too long for this little girl to receive justice. She died a horrific death,” Trisha Trout said.



Trisha is part of the group “Angie Housman’s Angels for Justice.”

She started a petition this week to ask the governor to bring in a different type of investigator she believes could help solve the case.

"We have CeCe Moore who is willing to help for free,” Trout said.

CeCe Moore is a genetic genealogist. She uses DNA tests and family trees to find suspects. It’s the same technique used to catch the Golden State Killer and since then, it's led to suspects in dozens of other cases.

"CeCe started talking to us about a year ago,” Trout said.

Trisha's hopeful public support and signatures will lead to a new set of eyes on Angie's case. So far she has more than 300 signatures on her petition.

"She deserves justice, and that's why I do this,” Trout said.

St. Charles County prosecuting attorney Tim Lohmar told 5 On Your Side his office is still investigating this case, and when it comes to DNA, they're doing everything they can do right now with the technology they have.

You can view the petition here.