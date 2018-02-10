ST. LOUIS — A Family Dollar security camera got a good look at the man who reportedly held up a cashier. Now police are hoping someone recognizes him.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar at 5433 Southwest in the Southwest Garden neighborhood at 12:40 p.m. on last Friday.

Witnesses said a man walked in with a gun and demanded money from the register. The man left with cash in a new White Ford Explorer with tinted windows and temporary tags.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect and the getaway SUV in hopes that someone can come forward with information.

The man was described as being 30 to 35 years old, 6’0” tall with a slight beard.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Crime Stoppers hotline at

1-866-371-8477 or submit a tip online.

