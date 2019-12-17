PORTLAND, Ore. — Lunch with friends quickly turned to panic Sunday when a Portland woman reached in her purse and couldn't find her wallet.

She searched her coat and her car, then started to wonder if someone may have stolen it.

Ayumi Angel was sitting at a table inside the upscale Andina restaurant in Portland's Pearl District.

She says it wasn't very busy when she went in, and no one was sitting around her.

She hung her purse on the back of her chair and draped her coat over it, something she'll now think twice about.

Ayumi met with a manager and got a look at the surveillance video.

Sure enough, a man who'd seated himself at the table behind her, can be seen reaching toward her purse.

"He was so close, but I couldn't feel anything and my friends didn't see anything either," Ayumi said.

The whole thing took just 5 seconds.

The thief appeared to use his own coat for cover as he made his move.

From the time Ayumi realized her wallet was missing, to the time she confirmed it was stolen and called her credit card company, it was only about an hour.

But in that time, she said the thief racked up $16,000 in charges.

She posted the video on Facebook hoping someone would recognize the group with the suspected thief, and call police.

"This has never happened to me, especially in Portland, in a restaurant," Ayumi said.

She hopes this serves as a warning to other women, keep your purse close, even in public areas you think you can trust.

