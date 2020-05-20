x
Sheriff’s office: Fake officers nearly attacked driver with baseball bats in Pike County

The man said a gold/copper vehicle with flashing lights in its grill had shined a possible spotlight at his car and signaled to pull over
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The Pike County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers after a man said he was pulled over by a group of people impersonating a police officer on Tuesday.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said deputies received a call around 5:44 p.m. Tuesday night from a man driving on Highway 61 near Bowling Green.

The man said a gold/copper vehicle with flashing lights in its grill had shined a possible spotlight at his car and signaled to pull over.

The man pulled off on the shoulder. He said he then saw two men and a woman, all appearing younger, get out of the vehicle carrying baseball bats and running towards his car.

The man was able to take off, and the other vehicle did not follow him.

The sheriff's office said if you are ever question whether an actual law enforcement officer is trying to pull you over, turn on your emergency flashers and call 911. If you give the operator your location, they can contact officers to verify their location.

