2 parents arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in infant's death

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. — Two Pinckneyville parents were charged with first-degree murder Tuesday after their 3-month-old infant died from serious injuries last June.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, the State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's office charged 21-year-olds Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly with three counts each of first-degree murder, which is a Class M felony.

According to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Pinckneyville Police Department were asked to investigate the infant’s injuries on June 12, 2022, after being in the care of Hutchings and Kelly.

The infant was taken to a St. Louis hospital that same day, where a skull fracture and rib fractures were found by medical personnel, according to ISP DCI. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.

Both parents were arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the press release.