ST. LOUIS — Federal charges were filed Friday against a St. Louis County man suspected in a deadly carjacking in 2019. It was the second charge involving the death of a victim filed against Lashawn Travion Clayburn.

A federal indictment was returned against Clayburn, who is now 18 years old, for his role in the Jan. 5, 2019 death of Naomi Miller.

Miller was shot and killed on the driveway of her Pine Lawn home, police said, adding that her car was stolen. She was 61 years old.

“Ms. Miller was a cherished member of this community. We hope today’s indictment brings some small solace to her family and many friends,” said North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin.

Clayburn was charged with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during the carjacking that ended in Miller’s death.

He’s been in custody since March 2, 2019, when he was charged in a separate deadly case in St. Louis City.

Just 12 days after the fatal shooting of Miller, firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant house in north city. Once the flames were out, firefighters discovered the body of Chrishaun Hilliard, who had been missing since Christmas Eve.

Clayburn previously told police he and two unnamed people drove Hilliard around St. Louis—and even stopped at two grocery stores—all while they held Hilliard at gunpoint in the backseat of his own car.

Clayburn said they eventually went to the vacant house and one of the suspects shot and killed Hilliard.

Clayburn was 17 years old at the time. He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, facilitating a kidnapping and armed criminal action in the case.

