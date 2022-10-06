Police seek suspect in Pine Lawn homicide

An at-large murder warrant has been issued for Colby Harris in the death of 24-year-old Jevon Durbin.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for the 20-year-old suspect in a Wednesday morning homicide in Pine Lawn.

The North County Police Cooperative said that an at-large murder warrant has been issued for Colby Harris in the death of 24-year-old Jevon Durbin.

Durbin was shot and killed inside a home at around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road.

Harris' nickname is "Santana" and he's known to frequent St. Louis' Fairground Park area and parts of Pine Lawn. Harris is on the run and had a 9mm pistol at the time of the shooting, police said.

His cash-only bond is set at $2 million.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact North County Police Cooperative detectives at 314-428-6868 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

