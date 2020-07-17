Man found shot to death in St. Louis Thursday night

Police have not released the victim’s name but said he was 27 years old

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis are investigating a homicide that happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis.

Officers responded at 10:47 p.m. to the Pine Lawn neighborhood, in the area of Bircher and Henner avenues.

St. Louis police said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. He wasn’t showing any signs of life when they arrived, according to a preliminary incident report from the department. Officers requested the homicide unit to respond to the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name but said he was 27 years old.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information can call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).