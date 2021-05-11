x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

2 suspected pipe bombs found during traffic stop in Jefferson County, sheriff says

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the pipe bombs were found by a deputy during a traffic stop on Jarvis Road in Hillsboro
Credit: TEGNA

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Jefferson County deputies and the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson team are investigating after two suspected pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the suspected pipe bombs were found by a deputy during a traffic stop on Jarvis Road in Hillsboro. He said the St. Louis County Police Department's Bomb and Arson team was called in to assist with the investigation.

As of 4 p.m., the investigation has traffic backed up on Jarvis Road near Old Missouri Highway 21.

No other information has been provided. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Related Articles