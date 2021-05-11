2 suspected pipe bombs found during traffic stop in Jefferson County, sheriff says

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the pipe bombs were found by a deputy during a traffic stop on Jarvis Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Jefferson County deputies and the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson team are investigating after two suspected pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the suspected pipe bombs were found by a deputy during a traffic stop on Jarvis Road in Hillsboro. He said the St. Louis County Police Department's Bomb and Arson team was called in to assist with the investigation.

As of 4 p.m., the investigation has traffic backed up on Jarvis Road near Old Missouri Highway 21.