ST. LOUIS — A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Rivermont Drive around 8:40 p.m. where a 26-year-old man said he was making a delivery when he saw a white sports utility vehicle pull alongside him.

He said two unknown men pointed a gun at him and then got out of their vehicle and took his money and delivery order. The driver complied with the robbers and then fled from the scene.

