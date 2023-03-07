40-year-old man takes plea deal in 2020 north St. Louis double murder

The man was already serving time in prison for drug and gun convictions.

ST. LOUIS — A 40-year-old man was sentenced after taking a plea deal in a north St. Louis deadly double shooting in 2020.

Demariol Byrd, 40, pled guilty to reduced counts of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and unlawful gun possession. First-degree murder charges were initially charged against the 40-year-old but prosecutors amended them down in exchange for his pleas.

In May 2020, police found 43-year-old Clarence White and 39-year-old Kelly Maddock shot and killed inside a home in the 4400 block of Maffitt Ave in the Ville neighborhood.

Inside the St. Louis Circuit Court Tuesday, Byrd admitted to killing White and Maddock. Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer accept the plea agreement and sentenced Byrd to 15 years in prison.

He is currently serving a 61-month federal prison sentence for drug and gun convictions, officials said.

