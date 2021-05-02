Police looking for man who pointed rifle at officers, ran into woods after officer shot at him

Police said he has not been seen since running into the woods. Troy police set up a perimeter around the woods with the help of other police departments

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they said should be considered armed and dangerous after leading police on a chase, pointing a rifle at officers and being shot at by one of the officers in Wentzville.

In a Facebook post, the Troy, Missouri, Police Department said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department issued a BOLO alert at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. The alert said officers should be on the lookout for a man in a red GMC Sierra pickup who made suicidal statements and might have been armed with an assault rifle.

Troy police spotted the truck on the 100 block of East Highway 47 about 20 minutes after the alert went out. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the truck sped off.

Officers used spike strips to pop the tires of the truck, which came to a stop in the area of Highway N and Highway Z in Wentzville.

When the driver exited the truck, police said he was armed with a long rifle in the direction of the officers. The Facebook post said an officer fired his service weapon at the man. The man then ran into the woods.

Police said he has not been seen since. Troy police set up a perimeter around the woods with the help of other police departments.

Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous.

The Troy Police Department called in the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conduct an investigation into the incident.