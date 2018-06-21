ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was killed and one person was injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the 6200 block of Julian, which is near Wellston, for reports of a shooting. Two gunshot victims were found at the scene; one was declared dead, and the other was transported to the hospital.

Police told 5 On Your Side they believe one or two cars may be involved, but they are currently unclear of anything further.

