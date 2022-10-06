Police: 1-year-old girl shot in the head during apparent attempted robbery

The infant and a 23-year-old man were shot at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A 1-year-old girl was shot in the head and a man was shot in the chest Friday night in the city's Fairground neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue.

A St. Louis police source said preliminary information suggests the girl and 23-year-old man were shot during an attempted robbery.

The girl was taken to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition. Police said the 23-year-old man, who was also taken to a St. Louis hospital, was "barely conscious but breathing."

Detectives from the department's homicide division responded to the scene, police said.

The girl is the 60th child to be injured or killed by gunfire in 2022 in St. Louis, according to 5 On Your Side data.

The shootings happened on the same day St. Louis police sergeants and officers assigned to the bureaus of community policing and specialized enforcement began working mandatory 12-hour shifts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in an effort to slow anticipated summer crime.

Officers assigned to the evening watch will work 3 p.m.–3 a.m.; those assigned to the night watch will work 7 p.m.–7 a.m.

“As the summer months near, bringing a likely increase in call volume and a higher propensity for violent crime, adjustments are needed to ensure we have the proper amount of personnel available to handle calls and maintain visibility,” St. Louis police Chief John Hayden wrote in a letter to officers in May.

Three other people were shot—one fatally—in St. Louis in the past 24 hours.

A 33-year-old man inside a home on the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue was shot in the leg by someone firing shots from outside. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

A 41-year-old man was found dead on the sidewalk at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 8900 block of Newby Street. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

And about four hours later, a 46-year-old man was found lying on the front steps of a home on the 1400 block of Blackstone Avenue. He told police he was walking on the sidewalk when someone shot him in the ankle. He was also taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

