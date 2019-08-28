KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A 17-year-old is facing four counts of stealing a motor vehicle after police said he admitted to stealing four unlocked cars in Kirkwood.

Zuri Jones, a Kirkwood resident, was charged with four counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count of burglary after he was arrested Friday.

Police responded to Windsor Spring Drive for a suspicious person. With the help of Sunset Hills police, Jones was located and arrested.

Police said he admitted to four cars that were unlocked with the keys left inside. Police said he had to get into a garage to steal one of the cars.

His bond was set at $75,000. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

