ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she jumped out of her moving car while three children were still inside.

Justice Asia Smith, 19, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Aug. 3 incident.

Police said they saw Smith driving a car on Tucker with illegal tint on the front windshield and an unreadable Illinois temporary tag, so an officer tried to pull the car over.

Police said Smith didn't stop, so the officer got in front of the car and deployed spike strips. The woman slowed the car to a stop and jumped out but did not put the car in park.

The car started rolling into the intersection of Tucker and Spruce when Smith told the officer there were children in the car. The officer was able to jump into the car and put it in park.

When he got inside, the officer found out that three children — ages 8, 7 and 4 — were inside the car.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

