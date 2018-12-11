BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — Prosecutors in St. Louis County filed charges against a man who allegedly killed a Bel-Ridge man early Sunday morning.

Officers from the Bel-Ridge Police Department first responded to the 4000 block of Bel Fore Drive around 4:45 a.m. The responding officers found a man dying from what was then considered "unknown injuries." He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter. Early Monday morning, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Nicholas Oliver, 27, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Oliver, who lives in St. Charles, Mo., is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

READ MORE | Investigation underway after unknown man dies from 'unknown injuries'

The victim was later identified as Lewis Trendley, Jr., 36, of St. Peters, Mo. According to prosecutors, Oliver found Trendley in the backseat with his ex-girlfriend. Oliver then allegedly opened the door to the car and started an argument with Trendley. Oliver then closed the door, re-opened it, and allegedly stabbed Trendley multiple times.

Detectives with St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

© 2018 KSDK