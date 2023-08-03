Police arrest 1 teen they believe is involved in downtown St. Louis mass shooting

The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree assault charge for shooting one of the victims during the June 18 shooting, the St. Louis Police Department said.

ST. LOUIS — Police have taken a 16-year-old into custody they believe was involved in the downtown St. Louis mass shooting that left one dead and 11 injured on June 18, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The teen is facing a first-degree assault charge for allegedly shooting one of the victims during the incident on the fifth floor of an office building at 1409 Washington Avenue. Police have not released the identity of the teenager.

Detectives said they believe multiple shooters could have opened fire inside the commercial real estate building. A preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large social gathering that invited teens from across the region.

The department worked with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department to bring the 16-year-old into custody.

Police have not confirmed whether the 16-year-old was one of the teens pictured in an alleged image of the suspects that the department released in June:

"Investigators continue their work on this case and again ask anyone who attended this party or has any information about this party to contact them directly at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS (8477)," Sgt. Charles Wall said.

