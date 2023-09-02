Police arrest 2 teens for carjacking outside St. Louis brewery, still looking for 2 others

"It's unfortunate that kids are involved in these crimes. We must come up with alternatives to change lives," said one concerned citizen.

ST. LOUIS — What happened to a guy in the parking lot outside 4 Hands Brewing Company south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday night was definitely on a lot of folks' minds.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a man told police he was standing in the popular brewery's rear parking lot on south Eighth Street smoking a cigarette.

He told officers four teens in a black Chevy Cruze pulled up.

One of them hopped out with a rifle, demanded his wallet, cell phone and car keys.

When the victim complied, the teens took off in his 2018 Ford Escape.

"It's unfortunate. Obviously, we have an issue with violence here in St. Louis, but why do we have that issue? Why are young people choosing to partake in these types of activities? " asked brewery patron, Stacy West-Bruce.

Police later recovered the man's stolen car and arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

West-Bruce is among the many concerned about the ongoing, rash of crimes involving teens in the city.

She said after this latest carjacking, she would like to see community leaders do more to address the root causes of the problems.

"We need to come up with some alternatives that are actually changing lives, so that these types of behaviors aren't desirable for people, said West-Bruce.

Police said the victim wasn't hurt in any way.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend went inside the brewery to try to get their reaction to what happened; however, they didn't have any comments.

