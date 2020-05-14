Man found dead on Mount Vernon porch

Officers arrested another man at the home, but he has not been charged in connection with the death

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — A man is in custody after a man was found dead on a porch in Mount Vernon on Wednesday.

Police said a woman entered the Mount Vernon Police Department just after noon on Wednesday, saying a man had attacked her, stolen her phone and another man had possibly been shot at a home.

When police arrived at the home on the 1800 block of Cherry, they saw one man run into the home and found a man dead on the front porch of the home.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Traviel C. Gibson, refused to come out of the home. Officers said they entered the residence and attempted to take Gibson into custody when he began resisting. One officer suffered minor injuries.

Gibson was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of robbery, felony resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

The deceased victim has not been identified and police have not released any details about what led up to his death.